Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,201 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $40,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 332,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,902,000 after purchasing an additional 46,988 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,050,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,831,000 after acquiring an additional 727,208 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 225,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 155,515 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

