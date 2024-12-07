Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $63.83 Million Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 785,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,834,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWX. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 41,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWX stock opened at $83.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.50 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

