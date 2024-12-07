Tucows (TSE:TC) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$25.68 and last traded at C$25.76. 2,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.11.

Tucows Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,754.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$282.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

