Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) Raises Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, October 11th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Sunday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Premier Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.60.
Premier Investments Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
About Premier Investments
