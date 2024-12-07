Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Motorsport Games has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roblox has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motorsport Games and Roblox”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $6.91 million 0.72 -$13.05 million $1.62 0.81 Roblox $2.80 billion 12.87 -$1.15 billion ($1.64) -36.16

Analyst Ratings

Motorsport Games has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roblox. Roblox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motorsport Games, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Motorsport Games and Roblox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 1 0 0 2.00 Roblox 0 7 14 1 2.73

Motorsport Games currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 278.79%. Roblox has a consensus price target of $55.30, indicating a potential downside of 6.76%. Given Motorsport Games’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than Roblox.

Profitability

This table compares Motorsport Games and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games 52.74% 215.50% 52.86% Roblox -30.90% -986.36% -16.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Roblox shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Roblox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Motorsport Games beats Roblox on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. The company offers its products for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

