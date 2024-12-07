Sabine Royalty Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3112 per share by the energy company on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

SBR opened at $65.78 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $57.73 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

