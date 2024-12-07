SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.37% of TruBridge at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in TruBridge during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TruBridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TruBridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in TruBridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in TruBridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TruBridge news, Director Mark V. Anquillare bought 2,500 shares of TruBridge stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $42,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,762.18. This trade represents a 17.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,684.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 603,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,684.21. This represents a 0.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TruBridge Trading Up 1.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TruBridge stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. TruBridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $273.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

TBRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TruBridge from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of TruBridge from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

About TruBridge

(Free Report)

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

