Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Sells MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) recently sold shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). In a filing disclosed on December 05th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in MetLife stock on November 19th.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) on 11/18/2024.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 10/30/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 10/28/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 10/28/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 10/11/2024.

MetLife Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $85.19 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.95%.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in MetLife by 5.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 50.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 136,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senator Whitehouse

Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Rhode Island. He assumed office on January 3, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Rhode Island. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Whitehouse previously served as the Rhode Island attorney general from 1999 to 2003. Before that, he was a United States attorney from 1994 to 1998. He was nominated to the position by President Bill Clinton (D). Whitehouse was a superdelegate to the 2016 Democratic National Convention from Rhode Island. He cast his vote for Hillary Clinton. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Whitehouse is an average Democratic member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Democratic Party on the majority of bills.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

