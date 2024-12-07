SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 65,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the previous session’s volume of 25,363 shares.The stock last traded at $174.82 and had previously closed at $175.42.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $798.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.50.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.