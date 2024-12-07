State Street Corp Sells 33,195 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,707,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,195 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.55% of Yum! Brands worth $1,775,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 957.1% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3,088.9% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $137.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.51. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.09%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,518,588.62. This represents a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,965. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.94.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

