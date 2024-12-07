Altair International (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Announces New Employment Agreement with Chief Financial Officer

Altair International (OTCMKTS:ATAO) has disclosed on form 8-K that it has entered into a new employment agreement with its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company outlined the terms of the agreement.

According to the agreement, the CFO will be entitled to an annual base salary of $200,000, subject to annual review and potential adjustments by the company’s Board of Directors. In addition to the base salary, the CFO will be eligible to receive an annual bonus, with the amount based on the company’s performance and the CFO’s individual performance.

The agreement also includes provisions for equity awards in the form of stock options or restricted stock units. These awards will be subject to the terms and conditions outlined in the company’s equity incentive plan.

Furthermore, the agreement stipulates that in the event of a termination without cause or resignation for good reason, the CFO will be entitled to certain severance benefits, including salary continuation and health benefit continuation for a specified period.

This new agreement is aimed at aligning the interests of the CFO with those of Altair International and ensuring stability in the company’s financial leadership. Investors and stakeholders will be keen to see how this development impacts the company’s performance and strategic direction in the upcoming quarters.

