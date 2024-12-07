Stifel Financial Corp Buys 43,484 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,484 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $62,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $787,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $95.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

