Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 714,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,564 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $56,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $77.74 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

