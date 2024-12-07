Tamboran Resources Corp (NYSE:TBN) Shares Bought by Yaupon Capital Management LP

Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its position in Tamboran Resources Corp (NYSE:TBN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tamboran Resources were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tamboran Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Tamboran Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Tamboran Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Tamboran Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,687,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tamboran Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $4,687,000.

Tamboran Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

Tamboran Resources stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.64. Tamboran Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Tamboran Resources Company Profile

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.

