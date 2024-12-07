XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 14,130 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 119.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 0.3% of XTX Topco Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,417.53. The trade was a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

KMB stock opened at $134.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.67 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

