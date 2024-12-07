Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Takes $72,000 Position in Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southland during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southland by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 103,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Southland by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 16,999 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Southland by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southland in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLND opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Southland ( NASDAQ:SLND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($1.05). Southland had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $173.32 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southland Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Southland from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

