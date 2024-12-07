Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148,139 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $122,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 11.8% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 36.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 173,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,751,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.05.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $193.10 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $154.68 and a 12-month high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $176.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

