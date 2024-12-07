Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 14,710.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,762,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.43% of Bilibili worth $41,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 4.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Bilibili by 5.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 33.3% in the second quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.60 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

Bilibili Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BILI stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $31.77.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

