Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $44,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,649,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 36.8% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,527,000 after buying an additional 72,097 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.18.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $187.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $113.42 and a 1 year high of $198.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

