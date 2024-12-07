Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $51.45 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 664,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $51,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. FMR LLC increased its position in CarMax by 2,883.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,772,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,379 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in CarMax by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,827,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,986 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in CarMax by 740.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 946,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,274,000 after acquiring an additional 834,232 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in CarMax by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,160,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,118,000 after acquiring an additional 541,967 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,479,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,471,000 after acquiring an additional 436,342 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $86.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.71 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $65.38 and a one year high of $88.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

