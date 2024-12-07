Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,523,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 2.10% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $64,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Olympiad Research LP grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.9% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth $31,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 1.6 %

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $11.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 53.63%. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.72%.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Fearnley Fonds cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.90 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.74.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

