Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 23.200-23.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 23.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.1 billion-$11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.2 billion.
Ulta Beauty Trading Up 9.0 %
Shares of ULTA stock traded up $35.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $428.17. 3,515,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,953. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $373.67 and its 200-day moving average is $376.39.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.
