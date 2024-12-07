United Services Automobile Association Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 346,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,705 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $24,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 738,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,027,000 after acquiring an additional 54,191 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 313,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,133,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $269.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.56.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.