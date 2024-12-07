Wahed Invest LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,107,000 after purchasing an additional 549,531 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 88.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 80,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,557 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.5 %

SWK stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -239.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.