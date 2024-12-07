The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades NN Group (OTC:NNGRY) to Hold

NN Group (OTC:NNGRY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
NN Group Price Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NN Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Nebius Group Stock: A Rising AI Infrastructure Star
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Celsius Stock May Thrive as Pepsi and Coca-Cola Face Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.