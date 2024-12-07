Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.68% of NVR worth $503,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NVR by 3,377.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,002,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth about $9,341,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of NVR by 113.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in NVR by 8.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,600. This represents a 65.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. The trade was a 51.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,783.33.

NVR Stock Down 0.1 %

NVR opened at $8,946.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9,337.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8,690.83. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,330.74 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $125.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

