Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 532,544 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,121,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 532,544 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Ryder System worth $455,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 3.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,915,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,298,000 after buying an additional 62,815 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ryder System by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,722,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,345,000 after acquiring an additional 31,550 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 890,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,009 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 847,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,997,000 after buying an additional 37,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 56.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 281,052 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $629,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,149.76. The trade was a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.57.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R opened at $163.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.09 and a 1 year high of $171.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.00 and a 200-day moving average of $139.29. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

