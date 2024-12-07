World Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 246,146 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 246,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,952,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $118.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $99.75 and a one year high of $121.70.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.