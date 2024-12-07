Zimmer Partners LP Has $35.73 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Zimmer Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,824,483 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.14% of Eversource Energy worth $35,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 162.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:ES opened at $59.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.03. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.09 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -182.17%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

