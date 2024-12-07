XTX Topco Ltd Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,370 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDR. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 4,393,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,486,000 after buying an additional 1,290,867 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 81.0% during the second quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 848,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Palliser Capital UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 230.0% in the third quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 1,237,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 862,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,804,000 after purchasing an additional 76,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is presently -11.71%.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $779,126.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at $51,293,228.47. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,925. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

