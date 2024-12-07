XTX Topco Ltd Buys 38,681 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,681 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the third quarter worth $883,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 164,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in HF Sinclair by 1,591.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. This represents a 3.56 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.