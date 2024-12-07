Zacks Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 41,172 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $59,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 16.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 146,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,004,000 after buying an additional 20,421 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 40.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 252,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 19.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 38,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $133.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. 3M has a 52-week low of $75.40 and a 52-week high of $141.34. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.97 and its 200 day moving average is $120.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Melius Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Melius upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

