Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 7.1% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gainplan LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,039,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,149,000 after purchasing an additional 67,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.13.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.