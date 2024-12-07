Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $87.44 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 208,453 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $87,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 49.8% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 84,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 28,196 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 21,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $4,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $193.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.60 and its 200-day moving average is $200.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $154.68 and a 1-year high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.