90,000 Shares in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Acquired by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 1,183.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 185,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 171,197 shares during the period.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Price Performance

BOCN stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education and advertising technology, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses in Asia, Latin America, and North America.

