Castleark Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Castleark Management LLC cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,570 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1,139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48,484 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $72.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average is $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $72.85.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.