Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.73 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 77.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 762.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,600. This trade represents a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total value of $2,054,398.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,389,091.56. This trade represents a 15.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,869 shares of company stock worth $2,555,418. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Stock Up 0.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $200.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.12 and a 52-week high of $202.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.