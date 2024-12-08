Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 180,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after buying an additional 33,712 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,678,000 after buying an additional 85,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

