Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 (NASDAQ:GECCI) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 (NASDAQ:GECCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 Price Performance

Shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.