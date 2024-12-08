Holocene Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,819 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 107.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 314,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 32,311 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

In related news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,500,127.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,763.50. The trade was a 35.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

