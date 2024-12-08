Holocene Advisors LP Has $568,000 Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 138,285 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 39,777.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KOS shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:KOS opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.41.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.