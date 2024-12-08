Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 102.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,142 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJNK. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 98.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SJNK opened at $25.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $25.77.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

