Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,555 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21.

The iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024.

