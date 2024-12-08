Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 64,807 Shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,807 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Harbor International Compounders ETF worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 38,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,313,000.

Get Harbor International Compounders ETF alerts:

Harbor International Compounders ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

OSEA opened at $27.78 on Friday. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $29.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $128.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Company Profile

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor International Compounders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor International Compounders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.