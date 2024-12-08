Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 49,865 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 1.6% of Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 98.6% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.