Main Management LLC Sells 940 Shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Main Management LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 78,130.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 117,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPO opened at $89.20 on Friday. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.74 million, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.77.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

