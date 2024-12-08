Headinvest LLC Reduces Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Headinvest LLC decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Waters makes up about 1.4% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waters by 3.8% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Waters by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in Waters by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $384.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $363.07 and a 200 day moving average of $334.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $279.24 and a twelve month high of $395.50.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Waters had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $740.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cfra set a $389.00 price target on Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waters from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.85.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

