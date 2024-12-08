Point72 DIFC Ltd Takes Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,061 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 63.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

NYSE:BVN opened at $12.08 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

