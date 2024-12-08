Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 2,834 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Xylem by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,731,000 after acquiring an additional 137,883 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Xylem by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 547,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,920,000 after acquiring an additional 77,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.64.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $126.37 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.26 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

