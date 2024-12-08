SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,912 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $472,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 44.7% in the third quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 7,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 206.0% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 55.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 48,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $118.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.22. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $76.76 and a one year high of $121.58.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $888.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.40.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total transaction of $235,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,061.47. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

